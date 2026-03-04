Lonzo Ball is currently unemployed in the NBA, as the Cleveland Cavaliers jettisoned him in a salary dump to the Utah Jazz, which promptly waived him. There aren't any strong indicators at the moment that Ball would be signing with a team before the end of the 2025-26 regular season. Now, he's at least busy tending to his Ball in the Family podcast alongside his brother LiAngelo, and in the latest episode of the podcast, he was reminiscing back on his days with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball received the big break of his career when the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade. And he looks fondly back at his time with the team, especially when he deems Zion Williamson as the most enjoyable player he's suited up alongside with in the NBA.

“To hoop with? I would probably say, s**t, low key probably Zion. Just because I could throw him the lob anywhere and if I just give it to him in the pocket, just tally my assist. He’s laying that s**t every time,” Ball said.

But Ball says that, when taking into account off-court bonding, DeMar DeRozan might be his favorite teammate ever to lace his sneakers alongside with.

“Off the court, that’s hard. [But] low key respect Deebo the most. If I had to pick like a big brother in the league I’d say him,” Ball added.

Injuries drastically slow down Lonzo Ball's career

Ball had been coming into his own as a 3-and-D playmaking point guard whose only goals on the court are to play winning basketball and to make his teammates better. Alas, he missed over two years of action due to persistent knee problems, and while he did look good for the Chicago Bulls for stretches of the '24-'25 season, he has looked washed up thus far this season — hence the Cavs' decision to trade him away.

Only 28 years of age, perhaps Ball would get another chance to prove that he deserves to stay in the NBA.