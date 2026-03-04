Vanderbilt basketball will move forward without one of its guards after head coach Mark Byington confirmed that Frankie Collins is no longer with the program. The development represents a significant roster update for the Commodores as the 2025–26 season enters its final stretch.

Collins had already been absent from Vanderbilt for several weeks due to injury, leaving uncertainty surrounding his status within the rotation. That uncertainty ended when Byington confirmed the guard has officially departed the program and will not return this season.

The departure removes a player who previously served as an important piece in Vanderbilt’s backcourt. Earlier in the year, Collins provided stability as a secondary playmaker while also contributing defensively against opposing guards.

Before his extended absence, the guard averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Those numbers reflected his all-around role within the Commodores’ lineup, where he helped balance scoring responsibilities and facilitate offensive sets.

247Sports' Alaina Morris shared Byington’s comments Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, after the head coach addressed Collins’ situation and clarified the program’s direction moving forward.

“Frankie has left Nashville, and he's not gonna be on the team. It's gonna be good for both sides of it. We wish him well. So we'll roll with the guys we got.”

Byington’s statement confirmed Vanderbilt will finish the season without Collins in the lineup. The guard last appeared in the Commodores’ overtime victory against Memphis on December 17 and has not returned to game action since that contest.

His absence has already forced adjustments within Vanderbilt’s guard rotation. Without Collins available, the Commodores must rely more heavily on their remaining backcourt players to handle ball-handling duties and playmaking responsibilities.

The shift could also create opportunities for younger players to take on expanded roles as the team navigates the closing portion of its schedule.

For Vanderbilt, the announcement finally brings clarity after weeks of speculation surrounding Collins’ status. With the situation resolved, the Commodores can focus on finishing the season with their current roster while preparing for the challenges of SEC competition.