On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will hit the floor at home for a game against the Indiana Pacers. Jaylen Brown is on the injury report, currently listed as probable due to left hamstring tightness. Here's everything we know about Brown's injury and his availability against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs Pacers

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that Jaylen Brown will indeed be able to give it a go on Wednesday night vs the Pacers.

Brown has been in the lineup consistently for the Celtics of late, recently dropping 41 points on his hometown Atlanta Hawks in a blowout win. The Celtics' injury report is mostly clean outside of Brown for the matchup against Indiana.

Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin will remain out of the lineup for Indiana.

The Celtics are coming off a narrow road loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening. Brown had a chance to win that game late, but his contested jumper over Tobias Harris in the closing seconds bounced off the rim twice and ultimately fell out.

Still, Boston has been surging as of late, currently sitting at number two in the Eastern Conference, a lead that is only expanding as the New York Knicks continue to freefall down the standings. Brown has been playing at a borderline-MVP level so far this year, and the Celtics have also gotten great contributions from role players like Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser, who knocked down ten three pointers in the win over Atlanta over the weekend.

In any case, the Celtics and Pacers are slated to tip off at 7:30 pm ET from the TD Garden in Boston. After that, the Celtics will next take the floor on Friday evening for a road game against the Brooklyn Nets.