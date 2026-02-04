The Boston Celtics visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown is on the injury report, listed as doubtful. Brown is dealing with left hamstring tightness, and right knee soreness, after going for 33 points against the Dallas Mavericks in a 110-100 win. Here's everything we know about Jaylen Brown's injury and his playing status vs. the Rockets.

Jaylen Brown injury update

Given Jaylen Brown is doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is he will be ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets. After the Celtics traded Anfernee Simons for Nikola Vucevic, Boston captured a win on the road. The shorthanded Celtics will attempt to earn their second consecutive win in Texas when they face the Rockets.

After winning seven of their last 10 games, the Celtics are tied with the Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Pistons by 5.5 games. The Celtics have taken their focus to new heights of late, earning all seven of their previous wins by double digits, while dropping games by no more than three points in each of their last three losses.

Averaging 29.5 points on 48.6% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, Brown is having an MVP-caliber season. However, as for the answer to the question of whether Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is probably not.

Celtics injury report

Chris Boucher — Out — Personal reasons

Jaylen Brown — Doubtful — Left hamstring tightness and right knee soreness

Sam Hauser — Out — Right thumb strain

Anfernee Simons — Out — Personal reasons

Jayson Tatum — Out — Right Achilles tear; repair

Rockets injury report

Steven Adams — Out — Left knee surgery

Kevin Durant — Probable — Left ankle surgery

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out — Left ankle injury sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out — Right knee; ACL repair