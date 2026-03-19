SMU coach Andy Enfield is in hot water after their loss to Miami (OH), 89-79, in the First Four at UD Arena on Wednesday. The Mustangs had high hopes to advance to the NCAA Tournament, but alas, they have been reduced to being spectators.

SMU made multiple efforts to rally from a double-digit lead in the second half, but Miami (OH) refused to relinquish the driver's seat and entered March Madness for the first time since 2007.

During the ACC Tournament, SMU coach Andy Enfield touted that they looked like a team made for the national stage. They got eliminated in the second round.

Now, following their defeat in the First Four, fans did not take it easy on the 56-year-old Enfield.

“Yeah, maybe Enfield will get fired next year for a change,” said @SMUFBOffense.

“Can we be real for a minute? Andy Enfield is not a good coach,” added @AEmory1116.

“Andy Enfield is garbage,” echoed @DaEncinoMan.

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@SuperFrogBurner used a viral quote from Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton to mock Enfield.

“Thanks for lying to us about BJ Edwards. I’m beyond the angry phase. Disappointed is more like it. I’d rather have an honest coach who didn’t make the tourney than one who lied to make it. Shame on you!” wrote @MuskIsAHero.

Edwards, the Mustangs' third-leading scorer, sat out against the RedHawks due to an ankle injury. Enfield claimed that Edwards was not “game-ready” even though SMU said in a statement that he would be available for March Madness.

Enfield was hired by SMU in 2024. He has amassed a 44-25 record, including 21-17 in conference play.

SMU last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.