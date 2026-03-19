The Boston Celtics have continued to roll, as re-integrating Jayson Tatum back into the lineup hasn't even required them to break much of a sweat. On Wednesday night, they took care of business against the slumping Golden State Warriors, 120-99, to move to 46-23 on the season.

Long before Tatum returned, the Celtics have been beating teams left and right, and now that they have their main man back healthy and firing on all cylinders (he finished their win over the Warriors with 24 points and 10 rebounds), Boston is as fierce as ever.

This win over the Warriors helped the Celtics complete a feat that they haven't yet in the entirety of the franchise's history. As per the official Celtics account on X (formerly Twitter), this is the first time that Boston has won all of their games against all NBA teams based in California in a single season.

They have, indeed, won all eight games, sweeping the season series against all California teams: the Warriors, both LA teams in the Lakers and Clippers, and then the hapless Sacramento Kings. The Celtics have won those games by a total margin of 142 points, which indicates how dominant they've been against those four teams.

Considering how many good teams the Celtics have fielded throughout their history, it is a bit surprising that this is the first time they've accomplished this feat. But this year was when the stars aligned for Boston, and they took full advantage of it.

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Celtics position themselves as East favorite

In what was supposed to be a down year for the Celtics, they have held down the fort. Many expected them to fall off a bit with Tatum gone and a few members of their 2024 title-winning team having been shipped out.

However, head coach Joe Mazzulla has had them playing at an elite level all season long, and the Celtics are now well-positioned to make it deep into the playoffs now that Tatum is back.