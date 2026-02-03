The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, set for Thursday afternoon, and various moves have already been made. That continued on Tuesday afternoon with a deal reached between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls.

“BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading center Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

The Celtics acquired Simons this past offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal. Many anticipated that Boston might move on from Simons at some point this season, and now, that has come to pass.

The move gives the Celtics a major upgrade in their frontcourt in the form of Vucevic, a former All-Star in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Bulls now have a plethora of guards on their roster, having previously sent Kevin Huerter out to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that brought both Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Windy City.

It remains to be seen if the Bulls will look to make more trades to balance out their roster between now and Thursday's deadline. Currently, the Bulls have Ivey, Conley, Simons, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Josh Giddey all in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, Celtics fans are likely happy with this deal, as the team shored up arguably its biggest weakness, with time left to spare to make potential additional moves ahead of the deadline.