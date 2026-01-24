The Boston Celtics listed star guard Jaylen Brown as probable on Saturday’s injury report ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls, signaling optimism that he will be available to play.

Boston (28-16) closes a brief two-game road trip Saturday night in Chicago, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The team categorized Brown as probable due to left hamstring tightness, an issue that surfaced following heavy minutes in the previous contest.

Brown appeared Friday night in the Celtics’ 130-126 double-overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, delivering one of the most complete performances of his season. He recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, along with one steal, while logging 46 minutes. Brown shot 9-for-27 from the field, 4-for-10 from three-point range and 5-for-10 from the free-throw line as Boston leaned heavily on its backcourt to secure the road victory.

The probable designation suggests the Celtics are managing Brown’s workload rather than anticipating an absence. Boston has relied extensively on Brown throughout the season, particularly during stretches when the rotation has been tested by injuries and scheduling demands.

Jaylen Brown’s MVP-level production looms large as Celtics monitor injury vs. Bulls

At 29 years old, Brown is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign and is producing career highs across multiple statistical categories. Through 41 games, he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and one steal per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. He is averaging 34.4 minutes per contest and remains the central driver of Boston’s offense.

The Celtics enter Saturday’s matchup looking to build momentum before returning home. Chicago (22-22) sits firmly in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings and presents a test for a Boston team finishing the road portion of its schedule before an extended stay at TD Garden.

Following the game against the Bulls, Boston will return home to begin a four-game homestand. The stretch opens Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23), with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.

For now, Brown’s status remains encouraging as Boston monitors his hamstring while preparing for another conference matchup with positioning implications in the Eastern Conference race.