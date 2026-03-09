Sunday night gave the Houston Rockets another opportunity to test themselves against one of the best teams in the NBA in the San Antonio Spurs. However, this ended up being nothing more than a test they flunked completely. They did not look like they belonged on the same court as the upstart Spurs as Houston lost to its division rival, 145-120.

The Spurs were humming on offense all game long, as they made it rain from beyond the arc against the Rockets yet again. It is certainly a major concern that a team that should pride itself on defense is faltering on that end, especially against a team that they may come up against come playoff time.

After the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka noted that the problem for Houston isn't the talent level on the roster — it's basically everything else intangible.

“We have the talent no doubt. It's identity, mentality, toughness, dog, all of that is missing right now. We'll see if we can get it back by the end of the season,” Udoka told Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.

Fans, however, don't think as though these are all that the Rockets are missing.

Rockets fans push back against Ime Udoka's statements

Rockets fans urged Udoka to take a long hard look at the mirror and assess his shortcomings as well in setting up his team. Some fans believe as though the team's offensive system is suboptimal and that he has to make tweaks as well.

“Lmao. Every great team play tough bro. The difference is your system. Spurs doesn't have these many incredible shooters, but their system constantly create alot of open 3s, movements off the ball And don't bring up the experience factor, many younger teams than us now out there,” X user @AbdulMu079 wrote.

“Ime so focused on toughness he also makes his team take the toughest shots… Each possession in the half court feels like a dentist pulling teeth… The rockets have probably reached their ceiling with this coaching staff… Ime needs an offensive coordinator in the worst way,” @LarryLe97168426 added.