Joe Mazzulla had immense praise for Hugo Gonzalez's clutch display in the Boston Celtics' double-overtime thriller against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Gonzalez is going through the rookie campaign of his career with the Celtics. While his playing time varied throughout the first half of the season, he has shined with great defensive moments and showed off a smooth 3-point shot at times.

His shooting came through in a big way during the first overtime period against Brooklyn. Mazzulla set up a play where Gonzalez ended up waiting in the corner, getting the ball as he splashed the triple to keep Boston alive for the second overtime period. The head coach immediately praised the rookie for his efforts in the biggest moments of the night during the postgame presser, via reporter Justin Turpin.

“We had Amari out there just in case they matched up in a certain coverage and it looked like they were going to something different. And so we just wanted to get Hugo out there. And Hugo made a great play. Credit to him. He's always ready,” Mazzulla said.

Joe Mazzulla on what he saw from the Nets that prompted him to put Hugo Gonzalez in the game: “We had a Amari out there just in case they matched up in a certain coverage and it looked like they were going to something different. And so we just wanted to get Hugo out there. And… https://t.co/2x8vW0TWJ1 pic.twitter.com/XPQPZCrMok — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) January 24, 2026

How Joe Mazzulla, Celtics performed against Nets

Article Continues Below

Joe Mazzulla will keep looking forward to Hugo Gonzalez's growth in the rotations. His efforts in the Celtics' 130-126 win over the Nets is a big example of his potential for the team.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game as Brooklyn took Boston down to the wire. However, Gonzalez and the Celtics' other role players made big plays down the stretch as they helped Brown and the starters finally put away the Nets.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Brown. He finished with a triple-double of 27 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal. He shot 9-of-27 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line. Payton Pritchard led the team with 32 points and four assists, Sam Hauser came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Luka Garza had 12 points and three assists, while Anfernee Simons and Hugo Gonzalez combined for 10 points each.

Boston improved to a 28-16 record on the season, sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors while trailing the Detroit Pistons by 4.5 games.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.