The Denver Broncos are making sure their quarterback room stays intact following a deep playoff run that energized the city. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Broncos have agreed to terms with quarterback Sam Ehlinger on a one-year, $2 million extension.

The deal, finalized by agent Erik Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports, keeps a player who has clearly earned the trust of the coaching staff in the building. While Sam Ehlinger likely would have garnered interest from other teams on the open market, Denver made it a priority to secure him before free agency officially kicked off.

It isn't hard to see why Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb wanted him back. Although he spent much of the 2025 season as a backup, Ehlinger is highly regarded for his preparation and locker room presence. In his limited action last season, he showed flashes of the dual-threat capability that made him a star at Texas, providing a reliable safety net for the offense.

Article Continues Below

And this is a safety net they may require, after their brutal 10-7 loss to the Patriots, where they evidently missed the presence of their talisman, Bo Nix, who was out with a broken foot. Jarrett Stidham replaced Nix, but he just couldn't string together enough passes to keep the Broncos competitive.

The Broncos have a busy offseason ahead, but keeping affordable, high-character veterans like Ehlinger is a smart way to manage the cap while maintaining continuity. With this $2 million move, Denver ensures it has a steady hand behind center as it looks to build on last year's postseason success.