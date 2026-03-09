The Minnesota Vikings aren't letting their defensive glue guy walk away. After a season where he proved he can handle a heavy workload, the Vikings and linebacker Eric Wilson agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The deal is a massive pay raise for Wilson, who more than doubles his previous average annual salary with this new contract. More importantly for Wilson, the agreement includes $12.5 million in fully guaranteed money, securing his future in Minnesota for the long haul.

Wilson’s second stint in the Twin Cities has been nothing short of a success story. Originally an undrafted free agent who worked his way up, he returned to the Minnesota Vikings and immediately became an indispensable part of the defense. During the 2025 season, Wilson started 16 games and served as the versatile playmaker the team needed. He finished the year with 115 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles, proving he could play all three downs.

Keeping Wilson around was a priority for the front office. While many fans were waiting for a splashy free-agent signing, this move ensures that the core of the defense remains intact. Wilson’s ability to diagnose plays and his reliability in pass coverage make him a perfect fit in the middle of the field.

By locking up Wilson before the market truly heated up, the Vikings avoided a potential bidding war for a player who has clearly found his home. With $12.5 million guaranteed and a three-year commitment, Wilson is no longer just a depth piece; he is a cornerstone for Minnesota’s defense as they look toward 2026.