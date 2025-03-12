The Boston Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is questionable on the team's status report due to right knee tendinopathy.

Here's everything we know about Tatum's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Thunder

Tatum has been managing tendinopathy in his right knee throughout this season. The ailment caused him to miss Monday's 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz. A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates he's still experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Thunder.

Tatum has averaged 27.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 46/33/88 shooting splits over eight appearances post-All-Star break. The Celtics have won five straight games after losing two in a row to start the month.

Meanwhile, Thunder are coming off a 140-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets that snapped a seven-game win streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to lead the MVP conversation following the All-Star break. He leads the NBA in scoring at 34.3 points per game on 54/44/92 shooting splits over the last 10 games.

Boston is comfortably positioned as the Eastern Conference's second seed. Joe Mazzulla's squad trails the Cleveland Cavaliers by eight games for first but holds a 5.5-game lead on the New York Knicks, who just lost Jalen Brunson to an ankle sprain.

Oklahoma City is battling Cleveland for the NBA's top seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. Mark Daigneault's squad is two games behind the Cavaliers with 17 remaining.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the Celtics shouldn't put him at risk for further injury if he isn't 100 percent. However, Wednesday's matchup with the Western Conference's top team will be a tone-setter with the playoffs approaching.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Probable – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davidson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable – Illness; Non-Covid

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Right Knee; Tendinopathy

Thunder injury report

Branden Carlson: Out- G-League – Two-Way

Alex Ducas: Out- G-League – Two-Way

Dillon Jones: Out – G League – On Assignment

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Right Great Toe; Sprain

Nikola Topic: Out – Left Knee; Surgery

Jalen Williams: Out – Right Hip; Strain