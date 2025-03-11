ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In what could be a 2025 NBA Finals preview, the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a premier matchup on ESPN. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Celtics prediction and pick.

The OKC Thunder are the hottest team in the Western Conference, however, are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets one game after beating them on their home court. Playing one team back-to-back is never fun and it can be even more of a pain when one of the opposing players happens to be the best player in the world. Nikola Jokic put up more insane numbers on Monday night to help the Nuggets defeat OKC 140-127. OKC is 53-12, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Boston is playing very well right now and hasn't lost since blowing that huge lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers a few weeks back. At 47-18, the Celtics are second in the East and 7.5 games behind the Cavs. Cleveland should earn the No. 1 seed this season, which is crucial for them to gain homecourt advantage. The Celtics are 24-7 on the road and have proven to beat anyone, anywhere. This test against the Thunder at home could be beneficial to them in a few weeks when the playoffs begin. The Celtics have won eight of their last 1o.

OKC easily won the first matchup at home on Jan. 5, 105-92, in one of Boston's worst outings of the season.

Here are the Thunder-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Celtics Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are underdogs for the first time in quite some time. The last time was on the road against Cleveland on Jan 8 when they were +3. They ended up losing that game by seven points. On the season, OKC is 40-21-4 against the spread and 35-28-2 on over/under's. They cover a lot and usually score a ton of points. That could happen again on Wednesday night.

OKC has good news. Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful to play as he has been dealing with a serious illness. Furthermore, Jayson Tatum is questionable and Jaylen Brown is probable. Brown played against the Utah Jazz in their last game but Tatum did not. If Tatum does not play, expect the line to change. Boston may still be the favorite, but would only be by about 1-2 points.

Jalen Williams left the game on Monday with a right hip strain. His status is still up in the air but there is a good chance he misses the game. He only played 14 minutes against Denver.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are coming off a close win against the Utah Jazz. Tatum did not play and the Jazz didn't have Lauri Markkanen. Utah played very well in the fourth quarter and made it a close contest. Brown and Derrick White helped close the game and someone else even made a huge impact.

Sam Hauser just had the game of his life against the Jazz. He scored 33 points and nailed seven triples in the third quarter, breaking the Celtics all-time record for most three-pointers in a single quarter. The Celtics winning streak is alive because of Hauser. His three-point shooting is among the best in the NBA.

Boston is 29-35-1 against the spread and has the same record on over/under's.

Final Thunder-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is a very difficult matchup to predict. The Celtics are hot and have been playing well at home. The Thunder are the Best of the West and are capable of dominating every time they step on the floor. Without Porzingis for Boston, and maybe Tatum, I think taking the Thunder +4.5 is the call right now. OKC is much better at covering the spread as well.

Final Thunder-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Thunder +4.5 (-110)