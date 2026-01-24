The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations this season thanks to the contributions of several proven veterans. However, rookie Hugo Gonzalez's play hasn't gone unnoticed among those with an eye on the future. The No. 28 pick has looked the part during his minutes, turning heads across the NBA with his two-way capabilities.

“He plays hard. For a young player, his defensive instincts have him a little bit ahead of the game,” Joe Mazzulla said of Gonzalez before Friday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. “Most guys have their offense, but defensively, they skip a beat. He’s able to pick up stuff defensively, which allows him to play even harder, because he’s able to execute. So I think that’s where he’s at and he’s continuing to get better.”

Gonzalez has looked like one of the steals of the draft early this season. The Real Madrid product has posted modest counting stats, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from three in 14.9 minutes per game.

However, his impact has been undeniable.

Hugo Gonzalez impresses for Celtics early in rookie campaign

Article Continues Below

The Celtics are 18.8 points better per 100 possessions with Gonzalez on the court than off, the NBA's highest mark among players who have played over 500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass. His -12.3 defensive rating swing is the second-highest in the NBA among players who have played over 500 minutes, trailing only Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Gonzalez has the size of a prototypical three-and-D wing. His high-level defensive IQ and elite motor have made him among the rookie class' most impactful defenders.

“As soon as you can impact the game defensively, making the correct feel, the correct things, I think that’s the most important thing,” Gonzalez told reporters after his first NBA game. “Just being correct defensively, so you can help the team win.”

Offensively, Gonzalez has fit in well with a veteran-laden Celtics squad, consistently making the right play and capitalizing on his limited scoring opportunities. The rookie has clearly earned Mazzula's trust, as he's appeared in 38 of Boston's 43 games.