Team Mexico has certainly built off of their incredible run in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, when they finished in third place in the entire tournament, even nearly eliminating eventual champion Team Japan in the semifinal. Japan only won by one run, which goes to show how close Mexico was. And it looks like that has only spurred them into greater heights.

Mexico has been very dominant through the first two games of the WBC, and they are in solid position to move to the knockout stages as a result. On Sunday, it looked like their opponent, Team Brazil, didn't even belong on the same field, as they took a 16-0 win over them courtesy of mercy rule in the sixth inning.

The mercy rule is in effect in the WBC (a team wins if they lead by 15 runs after five innings or 10 runs after seven), and Mexico used that to maximum effect. In the sixth inning, it looked like another inning would be played as Mexico had two outs already while leading 14-0. They did have a runner on base, however. Pinch-hitter Julio Ornelas then decided to end proceedings, hitting a two-run dinger to give Mexico an early win.

JULIAN ORNELAS WALK-OFF MERCY RULE BOMB pic.twitter.com/TlvykMTStW — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 9, 2026

Mexico faces two crucial games in 2026 World Baseball Classic pool play

Team Mexico may be enjoying life at the top of Group B of pool play at present, as they are 2-0 with a run differential of +22, but they are yet to encounter the two most difficult challenges of the group — Team Italy and Team USA.

They will be taking on USA on Monday, and a win there could have Mexico knocking on the door of the knockout stage. A clash against Italy will then ensue on Tuesday. A win in both of those games will guarantee a spot for Mexico in the quarterfinal.