RJ Barrett joined Steve Nash and other players in NBA history following his scoring milestone in the Toronto Raptors' 122-92 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Barrett is going through the seventh season of his career, his third with the Raptors. He has made strides to become a solid two-way star in the league, helping Toronto get in playoff contention this year.

Going into Sunday's game against Dallas, Barrett scored 7,987 points throughout his career so far. He needed 13 more point to reach the milestone of 8,000 points, something that Nash and six other Canadian players have achieved in their respective careers.

In 34 minutes of action, Barrett passed that mark in flying colors. He finished with a stat line of 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 13-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. The star wing reflected on his milestone after the game on the SportsNet broadcast, per reporter Omer Osman.

“One, I’ve always loved the Raptors. I’ve always been a big fan. Doing it at home means the world to me,” Barrett said.

How RJ Barrett, Raptors played against Mavericks

RJ Barrett got to enjoy making NBA history on behalf of his home country Canada. He also got to add the cherry on top by leading the Raptors to the dominant win over the Mavericks.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Toronto in the win, including Barrett. Scottie Barnes delivered a balanced performance of 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and a block. He shot 6-of-12 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Jakob Poeltl came next with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Sandro Mamukelashveli had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Brandon Ingram and Ja'Kobe Walter provided 11 points each.

Toronto improved to a 36-27 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

The Raptors will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Houston Rockets as tip-off will take place on March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.