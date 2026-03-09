The Indianapolis Colts are losing the heartbeat of their defense, but Zaire Franklin is making sure he says goodbye the right way. Following a surprising blockbuster trade that sent the star linebacker to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden, Franklin took to social media to pen an emotional farewell to “Colts Nation.”

In a heartfelt post, Franklin thanked the city for embracing him as an underdog. “I wanted to write yall a special goodbye because that’s how much yall mean to me,” Franklin wrote. He acknowledged his outspoken nature, noting that while his “bark is bigger than my bite” at times, the support from fans in Indianapolis lifted his spirits during his lowest moments.

Article Continues Below

Franklin wasn't just a vocal leader; he was a statistical monster for the Indianapolis Colts. Over the last few seasons, he cemented himself as one of the premier tacklers in the NFL, shattering the franchise record with 179 total tackles in 2023 and following it up with 170 tackles in 2024. His departure leaves a massive void in the middle of the Colts' defense, both in terms of production and locker room presence.

The move to the Green Bay Packers marks a significant shift for the 29-year-old veteran. While the Colts receive a young, high-upside interior rusher in Colby Wooden, the Packers gain a battle-tested captain who can immediately command their defense.

“My family and I will always have love for Naptown,” Franklin concluded in his message. It is the end of an era for the Blue and White, but Franklin’s impact on the community and the field won't be forgotten anytime soon.