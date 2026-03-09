The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 offseason boasting elite defensive talent, headlined by the unstoppable force that is Myles Garrett. However, the team remains stuck searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball. After a frustrating 2025 campaign, Cleveland must now make critical decisions that could shape the direction of the organization for years to come. General manager Andrew Berry has shown a willingness to take bold swings in the past. This offseason may demand more of the same.

With several glaring roster holes and limited financial flexibility, the Browns cannot afford to chase merely adequate players. They must pursue difference-makers who elevate everyone around them. As the market begins to take shape, four names stand out as particularly compelling targets who could help Cleveland reclaim relevance in the AFC North.

2025 forces a reset

The 2025 season was a bitter pill to swallow for Cleveland fans who entered the year believing the team was ready to contend again. Instead, the Browns stumbled to a disappointing 5-12 finish. They landed at the bottom of the AFC North while rivals surged ahead in the division’s increasingly brutal arms race.

There were flashes of brilliance, most notably from Garrett. He delivered a historic campaign by setting the single-season sack record with 23 takedowns. His dominance often felt like the lone bright spot on a roster struggling to find consistency.

Offensively, the Browns were among the league’s least productive units. Cleveland averaged just 16.4 points as the offense sputtered week after week. A revolving door at quarterback also made it nearly impossible for the unit to develop rhythm. The offensive line was hit hard by injuries and uneven play. Without reliable protection, the passing game never found traction and the run game struggled to impose its will.

The disappointing season ultimately led to the departure of head coach Kevin Stefanski. That signaled a clear acknowledgment that Cleveland could not continue along the same path if it hoped to keep pace in the NFL’s most competitive division.

Financial puzzle

Despite the disappointing results, the Browns do have a pathway toward improvement. That said, it requires careful financial maneuvering. The enormous $80.7 million cap hit attached to quarterback Deshaun Watson remains the most significant obstacle. However, recent restructures have brought Cleveland into compliance with the salary cap. This has provided roughly $35 million in effective spending power heading into free agency. It gives Berry enough flexibility to pursue key reinforcements.

The most pressing concern lies along the offensive line. Veterans Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Cam Robinson are either entering free agency or facing uncertain futures. Stabilizing the trenches must be a top priority if Cleveland hopes to revive its offensive identity. Beyond the line, the Browns also need a vertical playmaker to complement Jerry Jeudy. The tight end position presents another question mark, particularly as the team evaluates the long-term outlook around emerging talent Harold Fannin Jr.

Simply put, Cleveland cannot afford to sign players who merely fill roster spots. Berry must pursue “force multiplier” veterans whose presence raises the ceiling of the entire offense.

OL Rasheed Walker

If the Browns want to stabilize their offense, the most logical starting point is protecting the quarterback. That makes offensive tackle Rasheed Walker one of the most important free agent targets on the market.

Walker has quietly developed into one of the league’s most reliable pass protectors. He combines impressive footwork with strong hand technique that allows him to neutralize elite edge rushers. In Cleveland, having a tackle capable of locking down the blindside is essential.

With Cam Robinson hitting free agency and Cleveland’s left tackle situation becoming increasingly uncertain, Walker represents a long-term answer at one of the sport’s most valuable positions.

Signing Walker would also allow Dawand Jones to return to his natural role on the right side. That should immediately improve the balance of the entire offensive line. Championship-caliber offenses are built on stability up front. Walker could provide Cleveland with the cornerstone it desperately needs.

WR Alec Pierce

The Browns’ passing attack has lacked a true vertical threat for several seasons. Alec Pierce could be the player who finally changes that dynamic.

Originally known primarily as a deep-ball specialist, Pierce has evolved into a far more complete receiver. His size, speed, and ability to track the ball downfield make him one of the most dangerous big-play threats available in free agency.

For Cleveland, the addition of Pierce would dramatically alter how defenses approach the offense. Opposing coordinators would be forced to respect his ability to stretch the field. That in turn would open opportunities underneath for Jeudy and Cleveland’s running game.

Pierce’s contested-catch ability also provides quarterbacks with a valuable safety valve when plays break down. In the Browns' offense, his presence could fundamentally reshape the passing attack.

OL Tyler Linderbaum

While the tackle position receives much of the spotlight, the modern NFL increasingly revolves around the player snapping the football. That makes Tyler Linderbaum one of the most intriguing free agents available.

Linderbaum is widely regarded as one of the league’s most technically sound centers. His ability to reach the second level and eliminate linebackers makes him an invaluable asset in zone-based rushing schemes.

With Ethan Pocic potentially leaving in free agency, Cleveland has an opportunity to upgrade the position with who can anchor the offensive line for years to come.

Perhaps most importantly, Linderbaum would provide a steady veteran presence for a developing quarterback like Shedeur Sanders. His ability to diagnose blitzes and organize protection calls would help simplify the game for whoever lines up behind center. Building a dominant offensive line starts from the inside out. Linderbaum could serve as the foundation for Cleveland’s next iteration.

TE Isaiah Likely

The final piece of the puzzle could come at tight end. That's where Isaiah Likely offers a unique blend of athleticism and versatility.

Likely functions almost like a hybrid receiver. He can line up in multiple alignments and exploit mismatches against linebackers and safeties. His ability to generate yards after the catch makes him particularly dangerous in modern offensive systems.

Pairing Likely with Fannin would allow the Browns to deploy dynamic two-tight end formations that stress defenses in multiple ways. The offense could maintain the physicality of traditional personnel groupings while still presenting the explosive threats associated with spread systems. With David Njoku’s future uncertain, Likely represents a younger and more flexible alternative capable of thriving in multiple offensive roles.

Cleveland’s rebuild

The Browns’ path back to contention will not be easy. That's particularly true in a division loaded with elite quarterbacks and dominant defenses. Still, the blueprint for improvement is clear.

By targeting players who provide both immediate production and long-term stability, Cleveland can begin rebuilding the offensive infrastructure that once made the team dangerous. Rasheed Walker, Alec Pierce, Tyler Linderbaum, and Isaiah Likely each represent a different piece of that puzzle. If the Browns want to climb back into the AFC playoff picture, free agency may be where the transformation begins.