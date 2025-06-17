The Brooklyn Nets are investing in youth basketball in their local community. This fall, BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and New York Liberty, will open a multi-court youth basketball training facility opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue.

“I have personally witnessed the way the game of basketball enriches the lives of young people all over the world, and the opportunity to open a state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball training center, right across the street from Barclays Center, is an exciting one for our community,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. “This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches.”

Brooklyn's new training Center will be operated by BSE Global’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball.

The program is affiliated with the Nets and Liberty and was created “to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.”

“We are excited to further enhance the area surrounding Barclays Center with our Brooklyn Basketball Training Center available to all, right in the heart of Brooklyn, as we continue to help grow the sport across the borough,” said Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer at BSE Global. “This initiative is about more than just basketball—it’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect – and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home. Opening this facility reflects BSE Global’s ongoing commitment to uplifting our community—not just through sports, but by fostering opportunity, empowerment, and a lasting sense of belonging for Brooklyn’s next generation.”

The 18,600 sq. ft. youth training facility will open at the former location of a Modell's Sporting Goods directly across from Barclays Center. It marks the latest investment into the community by Nets and Liberty owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai.

BSE Global recently announced plans to open an $80 million practice facility for the Liberty in Brooklyn.