The New York Liberty are making history in women's sports. The team has raised capital from a group of investors at a valuation of $450 million, a record for a professional women's sports franchise, sources told The Athletic.

The total size of the shares sold in the capital raise is a percentage in the “mid-teens,” according to a source with knowledge of the sale.

Team owner Clara Wu Tsai and her husband, Joe Tsai, who also owns the Brooklyn Nets, purchased the Liberty in January 2019 for an estimated $10 – $14 million, sports bankers told CNBC's Jabari Young. They bought the team from New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who had moved the Liberty out of Madison Square Garden and into Westchester County Center.

After acquiring the Liberty, the Tsais moved the team to Brooklyn. They added star players such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, leading to the franchise's first-ever championship last season.

“When we bought the team four years ago, they were playing at Westchester County Center to a crowd of 2000. And the first thing we wanted to do was bring the team to Barclays Center so that they could have a bigger stage,” Clara Wu Tsai said after the championship win. “And then we wanted to give them facilities and performance and nutrition and everything that they deserved, because they’re such elite professional athletes. And look what can happen when you have an intention and you put resources and care and attention into it.”

The Tsais are putting more resources into the Liberty after their championship season. They announced plans to build an $80-million state-of-the-art practice facility, spanning 75,000 square feet, located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Newtown Creek and overlooking Manhattan’s iconic skyline. The building is projected to open in 2027.

“We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition,” said Clara Wu Tsai. “This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women’s sports.”

The Liberty won their first game of the 2025 season on Saturday, defeating the Las Vegas Aces. They will face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Thursday night.