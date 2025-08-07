The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be a great team in the AFC this season. Unfortunately, training camp has not been kind to them as they prepare for a battle in the AFC West in 2025.

On Thursday, starting left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with a leg injury and was carted off the field. This happens on the same day that Keenan Allen participated in his first practice since re-signing with the team.

Slater missed the beginning of camp as he was dealing with ongoing contract negotiations. The Chargers just signed the star tackle to a $114 million extension last week. This is one of the last things Slater, the team, and fans wanted to see during camp. The details of the injury will be released in the coming hours/days.

Another blow the Bolts have been dealing with is the Najee Harris eye situation. Harris has finally returned to practice but is just doing individual work to the side. On Wednesday, Harris posted on Snapchat an image of his helmet on his face and the caption: “WE AT IT.”

Chargers X/Twitter reacted to the Snapchat humorously, but many thought the eye did not look good.

One user thought the left-eye injury looked better.

Some others turned Harris into a meme.

X can be a brutal place sometimes. Harris is expected to make a full recovery and be a major factor for the Chargers this season.

