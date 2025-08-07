Cheryl Reeve has no problem delivering her point of view, and she didn't hesitate to bluntly address the ongoing “trend” of green dildos being thrown onto WNBA courts around the country. The Minnesota Lynx head coach pulled reporters aside during the Lynx's media availability to address the issue head-on.

“Obviously, you guys know what the object is,” Reeve started, referring to the adult toys that have shown up at multiple WNBA games over the past week. “I just want to comment on [how] this has been going on for centuries: The sexualization of women. This is the latest version of that, and it's not funny. It should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows, or in print, or [in] any comments.

“The sexualization of women is what's used to hold women down, and this is no different,” the Lynx boss stated. “This is just its latest story, and we should write about it in that way. And these people that are doing this should be held accountable. We're not the butt of the joke; they're the problem. And we need to take action.”

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve pulled reporters aside after today's availability to make this comment about the recent trend of s*x toys are being thrown on WNBA courts: pic.twitter.com/oA0nHwluaf — Shelby Swanson (she/they) (@shelbymswanson) August 7, 2025

Reeve's comments double down on what Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts had to say after another toy was thrown during her squad's matchup with the Indiana Fever the day before.

“I think it's ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid,” she said. “It's also dangerous and players' safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it's really stupid.”

After incidents in Atlanta and Chicago, both against the Valkyries, New York, and Phoenix have led to two arrests so far, a cryptocurrency group has come forward as the culprit behind the “prank,” claiming they were attempting to create a viral moment that would draw attention to the “toxic environment in the crypto world.”