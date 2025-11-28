Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf is nearing a return from a multi-week absence due to an ankle injury. The Nets listed the point guard as questionable for Friday's home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Saraf sprained his left ankle during a G League game with the Long Island Nets on Nov. 15.

The 19-year-old started Brooklyn's first five games at point guard after the team selected him with the No. 26 pick in June's draft. He averaged 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 22/17/67 shooting splits in 18.2 minutes per game during that span.

The Nets removed Saraf from the rotation amid his early struggles before the start of the G League season.

Saraf appeared in four G League games before injuring his ankle. The Israeli floor general has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.3 turnovers on .465/.286/.778 shooting splits with Long Island.

Saraf appeared in two NBA games in garbage time following his removal from the Nets' rotation. Brooklyn has split its point guard minutes between rookie Egor Demin and Tyrese Martin over the team's last 12 games.

Saraf's call-up to Brooklyn for Friday's 76ers matchup could indicate he's in line for his first meaningful NBA minutes in nearly a month. The team did not call up Traore and Wolf from the G League for the game. Brooklyn will be without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. against Philadelphia due to lower back tightness.

The Nets have lost their last two games following recent wins over the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.