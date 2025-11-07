Player development is at the top of the Brooklyn Nets' list of priorities this season. Yet, most of the team's NBA-record five rookie first-round picks have seen little game action early this season. That's about to change.

The Nets assigned Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf to their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, on Wednesday. With Long Island opening its season on Friday, Jordi Fernandez spoke about Brooklyn's development plan and revealed that the rookie trio will play in G League games.

“We need our young guys to keep watching, keep working like they're doing right now,” Fernandez said Wednesday after the Nets' win over the Pacers. “Those three guys played at the end of the game [against Minnesota]… And now they have the opportunity to have real practices and real games. If we get the whole season with them, between playing in Long Island and the NBA, [playing] 60-plus games is a win. We believe they can compete at this [NBA] level. It's just a process.”

Fernandez served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate from 2014 to 2016. He's spoken numerous times about the importance of collaboration between Brooklyn and Long Island. The G League will be an essential tool for a Nets squad featuring a crowded rotation and five rookies.

Brooklyn has had success developing players in Long Island. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe spent extended periods in the G League before emerging as impactful rotation pieces. Meanwhile, Noah Clowney has shown promise after playing in Long Island for most of his rookie campaign.

Long Island could be particularly beneficial for Traore. The No. 19 pick has looked overwhelmed physically and struggled with the pace of play during his brief NBA minutes. A G League stint would offer him time to work on his body and get reps against an intermediary level of competition.

Meanwhile, Saraf started the team's first five games before Fernandez pulled him from the rotation. The Israeli point guard showed flashes of advantage creation but struggled to produce against NBA competition, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 22/17/67 shooting splits in 18.2 minutes per game. He'll likely split point guard reps with Traore in Long Island but should rejoin Brooklyn's rotation as the season progresses.

Wolf injured his ankle during shootaround the day of Brooklyn's season-opener and recently returned. He made his NBA debut during Monday's Minnesota Timberwolves loss, playing three garbage-time minutes. The former Michigan star is Brooklyn's oldest rookie (21) and may be the most NBA-ready.

Wolf showcased his versatile skill set last season while playing extended stretches as a 6-foot-11 point guard. The big man averaged 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from three. He impressed during a pair of preseason matchups against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game.

However, the Nets have a crowded frontcourt rotation featuring Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney and Michael Porter Jr. It's unclear whether Wolf will play primarily power forward or center in the NBA. The Nets had a similar question after drafting Clowney in 2023 and used the G League to determine where he best fit positionally.

Traore, Saraf and Wolf should be in action on Friday when Long Island opens its season against the Capital City Go-Go at Nassau Coliseum. Meanwhile, Egor Demin will be available for Brooklyn against the Detroit Pistons, while fellow rookie Drake Powell is probable with an ankle sprain.