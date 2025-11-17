Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Saraf sprained his left ankle on Saturday while playing in a G League game with the Long Island Nets and will be reevaluated in 10 days, the team announced on Monday.

Saraf started Brooklyn's first five games at point guard. The Israeli floor general showed flashes but struggled to produce against NBA competition, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 22/17/67 shooting splits in 18.2 minutes per game. Brooklyn removed him from the rotation and assigned him to Long Island alongside rookies Danny Wolf and Nolan Traore before the start of the G League season.

Long Island's 127-116 loss to the Maine Celtics on Saturday marked Saraf's fourth G League appearance.

The No. 26 pick posted seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, five assists and three turnovers in 16 minutes before injuring his ankle. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.7 turnovers on 46/28/78 shooting splits in 25.7 minutes per game across his first three G League appearances.

With Saraf sidelined, No. 19 pick Nolan Traore will handle the bulk of Long Island's point guard responsibilities. Traore has seen extended NBA minutes in only one game this season. He's averaged 14.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 turnovers on 39/19/80 shooting splits in 24.3 minutes per game across four appearances with Long Island.

The Nets called Traore and Wolf up to Brooklyn on Monday. Both will be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Wolf is the only Brooklyn rookie yet to see extended minutes in a regular-season NBA game.