Noah Clowney has battled ankle injuries throughout his second NBA season. Those struggles persisted following his return from a recent six-week absence. The Brooklyn Nets forward will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after spraining his right ankle during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The game marked Clowney's third back after an extended absence due to a left ankle sprain. He also missed seven games after spraining his left ankle during a Nov. 24 road win over the Kings.

Clowney suffered the injury during the first half of the Cavs loss but was able to return, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three. The performance came after he posted a team-high 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

When available, Clowney has shown promise as a stretch four this season. The 20-year-old has averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game over 40 appearances. He's shot 35.1 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game.

The 6-foot-9 power forward has not been shy from beyond the arc. Clowney is attempting 12.3 three-point attempts per 100 possessions, ranking 11th among NBA forwards. His 2.0 made threes per game rank fourth among players age 22 or younger, trailing only Brandon Miller (3.9), Victor Wembanyama (3.1) and Gradey Dick (2.1).

However, he's been inefficient when run off the three-point line, shooting 43.6 percent on just 2.4 two-point attempts per game.

Clowney has also struggled to make a defensive impact following a promising close to his rookie campaign. The Alabama product has blocked 0.8 shots per 36 minutes after averaging 1.6 per 36 over 23 appearances last season. Opponents are scoring 6.0 more points per 100 possessions during Clowney's minutes, the Nets' second-worst mark in front of only Cam Thomas (+7.1), per CleaningTheClass.

It's unclear whether Clowney's ankle sprain will sideline him for another extended period. His next chance to return will come this weekend when the Nets host the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks on a back-to-back.