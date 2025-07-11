The Brooklyn Nets' historic rookie class made its Summer League debut on Thursday. While Egor Demin headlined the team's NBA-record five first-round picks, Nolan Traore stole the show during a 90-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Traore was Brooklyn's only rookie to crack double figures, posting 13 points and three assists on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The French point guard and No. 19 pick was a walking paint touch, using his blazing speed to penetrate Oklahoma City's defense.

“I think Nolan's speed translates very well,” said Nets Summer League coach Steve Hetzel. “We definitely put him in some actions where he could throw it and get it back and try to attack the rim. I thought he handled himself well with the physicality. I think, for all of our rookies, that’s something that’s gonna come over time. Getting in the weight room and their bodies maturing. So I look forward to that.”

Nolan Traore with a smooth drive and finish for his first bucket as a Net. pic.twitter.com/hwbVxqj4XU — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who has called Traore the “fastest player in the draft,” offered similar praise for the rookie's skill set.

“He's the definition of speed,” Fernandez said during an interview on EPSN's broadcast. “We believe he's gonna help us with that pace in the fullcourt. He can really touch the paint. He's been playing against grown men now for a few years, and I think that makes a difference. He's showing it here. He touches the paint to get to the rim or spray for our teammates. We'll need that pace, and he'll make an impact for sure.”

Traore's dynamic ball-handling ability was on full display as he orchestrated Brooklyn's offense for most of Thursday's game.

Nolan Traore impresses at point guard in Nets Summer League debut

His ability to touch the paint is central to how the Nets want to play offensively.

“We want to establish a way to play, how we play as a Brooklyn Nets team,” Hetzel said of the team's goals at Summer League. “We try to adhere to our staples as much as we can: pace and space, paint touches, and ball reversals. We want everyone to have that mindset.”

The degree to which Nolan Traore dominated Brooklyn's ball-handling responsibilities on Thursday was stark. Demin played primarily on the wing, finishing with eight points, four rebounds and zero assists on 2-of-5 shooting. All of his shot attempts were three-pointers.

“It was just game flow,” Traore said of the dynamic. “Whoever gets the ball, whoever is the closest is going to get it. We don't mind if it's me or him… I don’t care who brings the ball up. We just want to play. There are multiple guys who can handle the ball, so we don't care who. We just play through it.” Demin said after the game that he is excited to embrace a new role on the wing with the Nets. Like Hetzel, he praised Traore's capabilities as a ball-handler. “Nolan is an amazing player. Obviously, I’ve seen him before. I played against him with Real Madrid,” Demin said. “He’s super quick and it's good for us to have him. We’re really trying to find ways to use his quickness and explosiveness to get downhill and get to the free-throw line. Get those fouls and find the sprays and whatever it is. And for me, it’s really, how can I adjust my game to make it the best way for my team? The most efficient way I can be. Especially with my point guard and the guys I’m playing on the court with at the moment.”

While Traore dominated the ball on Thursday, Nets fans should expect a more balanced approach moving forward. After all, Demin's elite skill in college was his pick-and-roll playmaking. Both players will need to improve as three-point shooters to complement each other when off the ball.

Demin was encouraging in that respect on Thursday, knocking down two deep threes off the catch. Meanwhile, Traore shot 1-of-3 from distance.

Traore's impressive performance came despite him rolling his ankle in the first quarter. The 19-year-old said he should be good to go when the Nets return to action on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

“That was a little bit hard because I rolled my ankle really early,” Traore said. “It took a while. You’ve got to go into it quickly and be ready. So it wasn’t that long [of a break]… I was a little bit [sore] on the break with the ankle. But it’s all right. I’ll be right back on Sunday.”