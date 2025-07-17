Terance Mann's trade to the Brooklyn Nets takes him back to the origin of his basketball journey. The newest Net was raised in Brooklyn, just minutes away from what is now Barclays Center.

“Man, it’s just crazy to think about,” Mann said of his homecoming. “I grew up around there. I remember being little. My mom was [a coach at] LIU Brooklyn. I used to walk around the area before Barclays was even built. I used to be around there, walking around, always asking, ‘What are they building here?’ My mom’s [would be] like, ‘I think Jay-Z is bringing the Nets from New Jersey.’ That was the talk in Brooklyn at the time. So, it’s just crazy to be able to see it.”

Mann lived in Brooklyn until he was 11 before moving to Massachusetts.

Terance Mann returns to Brooklyn as newest member of Nets

His mother, Daynia La-Force, played at Georgetown and began her coaching career at LIU Brooklyn, blocks away from Barclays Center.

“[I remember] just walking around. I went to school around the area. I would always go to Juniors and get some cheesecake,” Mann said of his Brooklyn childhood. “Just different random stuff. Playing with friends, walking around with my little brother while my mom was in practice, and just being at LIU Brooklyn a lot. Those are really my main memories.”

La-Force later served as the women's head coach at Northeastern and Rhode Island and is now an assistant for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.

Terance Mann has carved out a successful NBA career after the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the No. 48 pick in the 2019 draft. The Florida State product averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 50/37/79 shooting splits while starting 140 games from 2022 to 2024. He scored 39 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three to close out the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals.

🔥 39 PTS and 7 3PM for Terance Mann

🔥 Both #NBAPlayoffs career highs

🔥 20 PTS in the 3rd Q@terance_mann's GAME FOR THE AGES brings the @LAClippers back from 25 down and sends them to the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T for the first time in franchise history! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/4LtPe70LyM — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021 Expand Tweet

However, the Clippers traded Mann to the Hawks at this year's deadline for Bogdan Bogdanović and three second-round draft picks. He was a cap casualty in Atlanta this summer, joining the Nets alongside the No. 22 pick in the draft in a salary dump.

With the Nets entering the second year of their rebuild, Mann, 28, and fellow trade acquisition Michael Porter Jr., 27, are the oldest players on the roster. Mann has three years and $47 million left on his contract, while Porter has two years and $79 million remaining. Both players will attempt to rehabilitate their value as they step into expanded roles with Brooklyn.

Mann and Porter Jr. will also take on critical leadership roles for a Nets team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks.

“I’m the oldest on the team. So definitely [excited to be a leader],” said Mann. “It’s definitely new for me coming from the Clippers, where guys were a lot older than me. So, it’s an adjustment for me, for sure. But I’m excited to embrace the journey, taking these guys under my wing, showing them how to be professionals.”

“Just lead as best I can, that’s really one of the main focuses I’m going to try and take on with this group. And then on the court, whatever coach wants me to do, I’m going to do. I’ve always been that type of player. So just being excited for it.”