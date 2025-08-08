James Franklin is looking forward to having the Penn State Nittany Lions running back unit succeed in the 2025 season. He is also anticipating the return of Cam Wallace, who went through injuries last year.

Going into the fall, the Nittany Lions have nine players at the position, including Wallace. Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Jabree Coleman, Tikey Hayes, Corey Smith, Quinton Martin Jr., Amiel Davis, and Tyler Holzworth round out the group.

Wallace stands out as a unique case. Singleton and Allen have the first and second spots, but Wallace boasted the third spot last year before his injury. He suffered it in the Nittany Lions' third game against Kent State, where he rushed for 63 yards and a score on 18 attempts.

Franklin reflected on Wallace's recovery and return to the field on Thursday, per The Daily Collegian. His evaluation turned out to be positive, looking forward to how he keeps progressing.

“I see him getting more and more confident every single day,” Franklin said. “He’s totally ready to go, but it was a significant injury, so he’s still working through some of those things. He’s starting to look more and more like the Cam we remember every single day, and I’m proud of him.”

What's next for James Franklin, Penn State

It's clear that James Franklin as plenty of faith in the Penn State Nittany Lions' running back unit. How Cam Wallace progresses in his recovery will be crucial, as he could be an X-factor in the team's chances of success.

The Nittany Lions enter their 12th season with Franklin leading the way. He helped the program assert itself as a powerhouse in the Big Ten, typically being dominant in his tenure.

Last season was one to remember for Penn State. They finished with a 13-3 record, going 8-1 in conference play. They tied for second in the league standings, losing the conference championship game 45-37 to the Oregon Ducks.

Despite falling short of the Big Ten title, the Nittany Lions had a strong run in the College Football Playoff. They reached the semifinals of the tournament, bowing out after falling 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

They will look to build on all that success this upcoming season. After cementing themselves as one of the best teams to watch, Penn State may be a contender for the throne.