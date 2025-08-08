Fans quickly grew concerned on Thursday after Indiana Fever guard and two-time champion Sydney Colson appeared to have suffered a non-contact injury in the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena.

With only 44 seconds left in the opening period, Colson slipped on the hardwood and struggled to get up. Her teammates and coaches surrounded her. She just entered the game a few moments before the unfortunate incident.

“Sydney Colson slipped and fell in front of the Fever bench and stayed down, looking to be in a lot of pain. It looked to be a non-contact leg injury,” reported Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

Peterson added that the 36-year-old Colson was helped off the court by Fever forward Brianna Turner and trainer Todd Champlin, noting that the veteran guard did not put weight on her left leg.

She was helped off the court by Fever trainer Todd Champlin and Bri Turner, putting no weight on her left leg. Left to a lot of cheers from fans. pic.twitter.com/86cYX5YvKj — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 8, 2025

Colson had been playing quality minutes off the bench for the Fever after agreeing to a one-year contract in the offseason. She has helped provide steadiness in the backcourt amid the extended absence of Indiana star Caitlin Clark, who's still nursing a groin injury.

The Fever will be dealt another blow if Colson also misses time. While her averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 assists don't pop out, her experience and energy have been key intangibles.

Peterson, meanwhile, provided an update on Clark, who joined the team's practice on Tuesday.

“Caitlin was there for the first couple of minutes when everybody was just warming up, and then after they officially started shootaround, she left with a trainer to do some individual rehab, recovery work. She's participating in the half-court contests before each game, it seems like. But it doesn't look like she's doing drills with the team yet,” said Peterson.

The Fever are looking to bounce back against the Mercury after their five-game winning streak got snapped by the Los Angeles Sparks, 100-91, on Tuesday. They fell to 17-13.