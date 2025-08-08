The Indianapolis Colts suffered a significant blow in their 2025 preseason opener, losing rookie cornerback Justin Walley to a torn ACL during joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the injury after the Colts’ 24-16 loss to Baltimore, effectively ruling Walley out for the entire 2025 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Walley, selected 80th overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, had been one of the standout performers in training camp. The 5-foot-11 defensive back had rapidly climbed the depth chart and was strongly contending for a starting role alongside veterans Kenny Moore II and Charvarius Ward in the Colts' secondary. Walley had been alternating between outside corner and slot responsibilities.

In college, Walley recorded seven interceptions over four seasons and was named Second-Team All-Big Ten in his final year. His 2024 season included a pick-six and two blocked kicks, making clear his influence in both special teams and defensive play. His rookie contract runs through 2028, but this early setback will delay his path toward securing a long-term starting role.

The timing of Walley’s injury is particularly damaging for Indianapolis. Both JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, the team’s other primary options at outside corner, have also missed recent practices due to hamstring injuries. Brent’s issue is more severe, and the 2023 second-rounder has already missed 23 games over his first two seasons, including 15 in 2024.

General Manager Chris Ballard had heavily invested in improving the secondary during the offseason. In addition to drafting Walley, the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to major contracts in free agency. Moore, meanwhile, remains under contract on a three-year, $30 million deal. But despite this depth, the outside cornerback position remains in flux due to persistent injury concerns.

Thursday’s preseason game was also notable due to another injury, as Ravens linebacker David Ojabo sacked Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first quarter, causing Richardson to dislocate his pinky finger. After completing 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards, Richardson left the game. Backup Daniel Jones finished the game 10-of-21 for 144 yards.