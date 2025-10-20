Brooklyn Nets forward Haywood Highsmith hoped to return from offseason knee surgery in time for the team's regular season opener. However, following an injury setback, he'll be sidelined much longer.

Highsmith recently experienced right knee swelling during the course of his rehab from an August meniscus procedure. Following an evaluation, the Nets determined that the veteran forward will require a modified rehab program to address the swelling. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

Highsmith joined the Nets in August alongside a second-round pick in a salary dump trade from the Miami Heat.

Despite Highsmith's injury setback, the Nets chose to keep him over 2023 first-round picks Dariq Whitehead and Kobe Bufkin, who they recently waived. Brooklyn values Highsmith's leadership qualities on a roster featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks. The 28-year-old has appeared in 35 playoff games and was a rotation piece on a Heat team that made it to the finals.

More importantly, Highsmith could have trade value if he looks healthy upon his return to the floor. The five-year NBA veteran is a capable defender and a career 37.4 percent three-point shooter with playoff experience. However, his new timetable will sideline him until at least late December, at which point the Feb. 5 trade deadline will be just over a month away.

It's unclear where Highsmith will fit into Brooklyn's rotation when he returns. The Nets have three other veteran wings — Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams — who will be in the rotation from day one. They also have rookie first-round pick Drake Powell, as well as Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson.

Yet, the Nets' decision to retain Highsmith over Bufkin and Whitehead signals they plan to feature him at some point.