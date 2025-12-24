The San Antonio Spurs (22-7) are in the midst of a new, exciting era of basketball, so it only makes sense for the team to unveil a new tradition in the Frost Bank Center. Tuesday night was the perfect time to break it out.

Following a 130-110 win versus the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, confident Spurs star Victor Wembanyama amped up the home crowd by rhythmically banging a drum. The crowd clapped along, via Bleacher Report, christening what has the makings of a long and celebrated custom. Wembanyama credited the passionate fan section known as The Jackals for helping to come up with the idea. The Alamo City is bursting with electricity right now.

WEMBY AND THE SPURS UNVEIL A NEW TRADITION AFTER BIG WIN VS. OKC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3UjRlvRpRo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

San Antonio knew OKC was going to be in a vengeful mood after the NBA Cup Semifinals, but the squad held firm and pummeled the champs. The Spurs outscored the Thunder 43-28 in the fourth quarter, displaying noteworthy composure and maturity that not many people expected before the season. They are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the unforgiving Western Conference.

Keldon Johnson scored a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting in just 22 minutes, 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle was not far behind with 24, Harrison Barnes dropped 20 and Dylan Harper dished out 10 assists in 20 minutes. With Victor Wembanyama on a minutes restriction, and De'Aaron Fox scoring just six points, the Spurs somehow left OKC in the dust. They are deep and hungry. When this group reaches its full powers, the rest of the league better be ready.

Mitch Johnson's guys are taking care of business, but they are also having some fun while doing it. San Antonio intends to bang the drum many more times this season.