With his NBA career on hold, Ben Simmons has pivoted to the world of professional fishing. Simmons is the new controlling operator of the South Florida Sails of the Sport Fishing Championship, a professional offshore saltwater fishing league.

While the former Philadelphia 76ers star is pursuing his passion for fishing, he's still pondering his NBA future. Simmons, who is a free agent after spending the second half of last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, told Andscape's Marc J. Spears that he's working out six days a week in Los Angeles.

However, he's not in a rush to return to the hardwood.

“I don’t believe it’s just [about] getting on a team,” Simmons said. “So, if I were to play right now, I think I’d fit right into the NBA just given what I can do. But I want to give everything I can to the game. I don’t think there’s any point in just wasting a spot just to be out there. I think that’s a little selfish. And there are guys that do it now. But that’s what it is, the business.

“For me, I’m very blessed to not have to be in that situation where I need to fight right now. But I want to get to the best of my ability and physical peak to compete. Otherwise, it doesn’t really serve me any purpose.”

Following a messy exit from the 76ers, Simmons was never able to regain his All-Star form while battling injuries with the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons contemplating NBA future after disappointing Nets, Clippers tenures

The former No. 1 pick joined the Clippers midway through last season after agreeing to a buyout with the Nets. However, he continued to look like a shell of his old self in Los Angeles.

Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game over 18 appearances with the Clippers. He shot a career-low 43.4 percent from the field while attempting a career-low 6.5 field goals per 36 minutes.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics showed interest in signing Simmons to a minimum contract this summer. However, the 29-year-old was contemplating retirement, according to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy. Simmons was dropped by his agent, Bernie Lee, amid the retirement rumors.

While it's unclear whether he'll step on an NBA court again, Simmons is keeping himself physically prepared. The Aussie told Spears he is “engaging in two-a-day basketball, strength and rehabilitation workouts six days a week in hopes of getting fully healthy.”