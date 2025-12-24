The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line shuffle late in the season has placed All-Pro guard Tyler Smith back into a familiar but demanding role, and the star lineman isn’t shying away from the reality of the situation.

Smith spoke with reporters as Dallas prepares for a crucial Week 17 road matchup against the Washington Commanders, offering insight into how the transition has felt after moving from left guard to left tackle out of necessity.

“It’s definitely been different,” Smith said, via Dallas Cowboys. “It’s been a while. It’s familiar territory, for sure. The biggest thing for me are the technical aspects of it. Even this week, it’s an away game. We might have some cadence variations which are different at tackle.”

The Cowboys made the move during their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after injuries continued to pile up along the offensive line. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain, and Nate Thomas struggled in relief, prompting Dallas to shift Smith outside.

Smith responded with a strong performance, while T.J. Bass filled in capably at guard, leading the coaching staff to keep Smith at tackle for the remainder of the regular season. Despite the success, Smith made it clear that his résumé speaks for itself when discussing his long-term position.

Article Continues Below

“I mean, I’m an All-Pro guard, you feel me,” Smith added. “That’s the simple truth if we’re looking at stuff purely off facts. We’ll see what happens. I’ll have those conversations, and we’ll have those conversations and just see where everybody’s head is at.”

Smith’s comments carry weight given his recent massive $96 million four-year contract extension. A permanent move to tackle would come without immediate financial adjustment, even though left tackles typically command higher salaries.

Still, the position change isn’t foreign territory. Smith played tackle at Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, started games there as a rookie, and has logged 20 career starts at left tackle compared to 41 at guard. Meanwhile, Guyton’s inconsistent play and durability issues leave Dallas with tough offseason decisions looming.

For now, Smith’s focus remains on stabilizing the line and helping the Cowboys finish strong, even as broader questions about the future of the franchise’s offensive front quietly take shape.