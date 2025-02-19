The Brooklyn Nets are signing Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract from their G-League affiliate, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. They will waive Bojan Bogdanovic to open a roster spot for Hayes. Bogdanovic has not appeared in a game this season and is undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

Hayes signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets this summer after ClutchPoints reported that he worked out for the team in Las Vegas. However, Brooklyn waived him following training camp and signed him to a G-League contract. The former No. 7 pick has appeared in 29 games with the Long Island Nets, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 47/35/69 shooting splits.

Following Ben Simmons' buyout, he'll join a Nets point guard rotation that includes D'Angelo Russell, Trendon Watford and Reece Beekman.

Nets to sign Killian Hayes to 10-day contract after waiving Bojan Bogdanovic

Hayes drew high expectations upon entering the NBA but struggled over four seasons with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists over 210 appearances (145 starts). At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, the Frenchman has NBA tools as a defender and facilitator, but his limitations as an outside shooter (27.7 three-point percentage and 45.6 true shooting percentage) have held him back.

Hayes' three-point shot has improved with Long Island, as he's converted at a 35.1 percent clip on 4.6 attempts per game. He said at Nets media day that outside shooting was the main focus of his offseason.

“All summer I was working on my shot, mainly footwork. The footwork that comes before the shot, that's been my main focus,” Hayes said. “And conditioning, guarding full court. That's what I want to be able to do for the Nets.”

Hayes will now attempt to carve out a reserve role for the rebuilding Nets in hopes of revitalizing his NBA career.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic will end his second Brooklyn stint without appearing in a game for the team. The soon-to-be 36-year-old will undergo his second foot surgery a year ahead of his unrestricted free agency this summer.

“He’s done a great job showing up here every day, trying to get healthy. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get to that point, and he made the decision to get surgery and we obviously fully support him,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He wanted to get back, he worked, he was around the team, he brought great energy and great advice for the guys. He’s really been part of this group. At this point, he had to make this decision.”