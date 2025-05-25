Recently, the Boston Celtics' 2024-25 season came to an end with a crushing Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. While the major injury story for the Celtics was the ruptured Achilles suffered by Jayson Tatum, Boston was also dealing with other ailments, including knee issues that had bothered Jaylen Brown for most of the season.

Recently, Brown got 100% real on his offseason plan to try to address the issue.

“l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with — see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization,” he said, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “For now, it’s just rest and recovery. I’m taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on.”

Celtics executive Brad Stevens also spoke on why he has optimism about the knee going forward.

“The knee is in a good place, structurally,” Stevens said. “So I think he felt comfortable getting out there and going after it, and, hopefully, he’ll feel better after being off of it for a couple of weeks here.”

A rough ending for the Celtics

It was clear down the stretch of this season and into the playoffs that reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was not operating at 100% health. Brown lacked the usual bounce and explosiveness that are a major part of his offensive repertoire, and as a result, opposing defenses didn't have to devote as much attention to him as they normally would have.

Brown put together one of the best games of his career in Game 5 against the Knicks, helping the Celtics stave off elimination in the wake of the Tatum injury. However, those good vibes unfortunately did not carry over into Game 6, as Boston was demolished.

The Celtics now face a huge offseason that could see some major changes around the organization, especially with the notion that Tatum will likely miss most or all of next season on the back of everyone's mind.

Still, it appears that Brown is ready to attack the recovery process head-on and come back as the best version of himself next year.