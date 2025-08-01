Aug 1, 2025 at 1:31 AM ET

All-Star forward Anthony Davis will be on a redemption tour as he enters his first full run with the Dallas Mavericks. He only played nine games with the team last season due to a left adductor injury.

Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina last month, but he is expected to be fully ready for training camp. The Mavericks cannot afford to lose Davis anew as they're already without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who's recovering from an ACL injury.

Fans, however, grew concerned after the 32-year-old Davis' cryptic message on his Instagram Story on Thursday. He posted a sad emoji and a prayer emoji over a black background.

“Anthony Davis on his IG Story. Hope all is well,” said @MavsFilmRoom, sharing a screenshot of Davis' post.

Anthony Davis on his IG story Hope all is well 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KL2EVgmCiV — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) July 31, 2025

@LukaFourThree reposted the above tweet and added: “I think Anthony Davis might be getting a divorce or something, he's been in his feelings on the gram recently.”

i think anthony davis might be getting a divorce or something, he been in his feelings on the gram recently. yesterday was “a man who doesnt care at all was once a man who cared too much” and today is this… prayers 🙏 https://t.co/pmO8ILLeJY — ClarkSZN (@LukaFourThree) July 31, 2025

@DavisFC2012 also expressed his message of support for the Mavericks big man.

Damn my 🐐 Anthony Davis going through something 😞 , hope everything is ok man 🙏 pic.twitter.com/K6k9O1ddj6 — HoodieDavis (@DavisFC2012) August 1, 2025

“Is Anthony Davis good? He's been posting some depressing things on IG,” asked @itsejh.

“Anthony Davis posting on his Instagram Story like his surgery went as bad as possible,” wrote @SeagerSmashin.

It's imprudent to speculate on what Davis is going through right now, especially if it turns out to be something deeply personal.

Last month, the five-time All-NBA Team member listed his eight-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for nearly $40 million, according to a report from TMZ Sports. It added that the exclusive property has “17,254 square feet of pure luxury.”

With Irving still sidelined, Davis will be the centerpiece of the Mavericks in the upcoming season. When healthy and engaged, he is one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA.

In 51 games for the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers last season, he averaged 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.