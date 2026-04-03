Kon Knueppel joined Kemba Walker in franchise history following his remarkable performance in the Charlotte Hornets' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Knueppel continues to have an incredible campaign throughout his rookie year in the NBA. He is fiercely competing with Cooper Flagg for the league's Rookie of the Year Award, helping the Hornets return to the playoff conversation.

In 33 minutes of action against Phoenix, Knueppel showed up once again for Charlotte. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Going into the game, Knueppel made 257 3-pointers throughout his rookie campaign. He was three triples away from Walker's 260 3-pointers from the 2018-19 season, pulling off the milestone with his fourth triple of the game.

KING KON 👑 Knueppel passes Kemba Walker to become the Hornets' new single-season leader in threes made 👏 261 — Kon Knueppel (2025-26)

260 — Kemba Walker (2018-19)pic.twitter.com/NqLSasjdNp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Suns

Kon Knueppel's rookie campaign continues to be one for the ages, breaking one of the Hornets' records in the process. The team's win over the Suns was the cherry on top.

Six players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the win, including Knueppel. Miles Bridges delivered a strong performance with 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He shot 10-of-16 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Coby White came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Brandon Miller had 17 points and four rebounds, LaMelo Ball put up 15 points and 11 assists, while Grant Williams provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Charlotte improved to a 41-36 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hornets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Indiana Pacers as tip-off will take place on April 3 at 7 p.m. ET.