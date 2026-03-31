The Brooklyn Nets have an opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. They'll be shorthanded as they attempt to do so. With Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, and Day'Ron Sharpe sidelined indefinitely, the Nets ruled out Terance Mann (left Achilles soreness) and Danny Wolf (left ankle sprain) for the matchup.

Mann has played an integral role in Brooklyn's rotation this season. The veteran forward has appeared in 62 games with 50 starts, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists on .455/.358/.788 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, Wolf will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his ankle injury. The rookie big man missed time due to a sprain in the same ankle to start the season.

Terance Mann, Danny Wolf join lengthy Nets injury report for Hornets matchup

With Sharpe shut down for the season, Wolf had shouldered an increased workload in Brooklyn's frontcourt before his injury. The No. 27 pick has turned in several encouraging stretches during his rookie campaign. He's averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists on .405/.322/.771 shooting splits in 20.8 minutes per game across 57 appearances.

With Mann and Wolf sidelined, rookie guard Drake Powell and two-way forward Chaney Johnson should see expanded minutes against Charlotte.

Brooklyn snapped a 10-game losing streak when they defeated the Sacramento Kings, 116-99, on Sunday. The win dropped the Nets from second to third in the draft lottery standings. They have one fewer win than the Kings in fourth and one more than the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, who are tied for first.