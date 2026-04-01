After a few tough games, the Charlotte Hornets got a bit of a breather on Tuesday night as they came up against the tanking Brooklyn Nets. This was a game they needed to win if they were to keep their hopes of climbing from the 10th spot in the East standings alive, and that's exactly what they did, taking care of business on the road en route to a 117-86 victory.

Tripping up on banana peels is very possible on the road against a shorthanded and young team. But the Hornets did not slip up, not one bit, for they may have heeded franchise legend Dell Curry's NSFW-sounding advice as they handled the Nets away from home.

“B-B-C. Get your mind out of the gutter. It's a basketball game. I'm talking body movement, ball movement, and you have to communicate,” Curry said on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast prior to tip-off, via Hornets Reddit on X (formerly Twitter).

"B-B-C. Get your mind out of the gutter. It's a basketball game. I'm talking body movement, ball movement, and you have to communicate." Hornets broadcaster Dell Curry on what "BBC" means for his Keys to the Game 😅pic.twitter.com/VnoBxjqKyZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

BBC seems like an innocuous set of three letters most famous for being the name of a famous news outlet based in London. No one has any idea as to what the former Hornets guard is talking about when he implored fans to get their minds out of the gutter when he uttered those three letters. Right?

Hornets keep in step in playoff race

With the Hornets' latest victory that they earned thanks to their body movement, ball movement, and communication, they kept in step with their peers in the East playoff race. They now have a 40-36 record, and they remain half a game back of the eighth seed, which would mean that they at least get two shots at qualifying for the playoffs.

It would be heartbreaking for the Hornets to have played elite basketball since the calendar flipped to 2026 and have it result in play-in disappointment.