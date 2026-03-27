The New York Knicks saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, 114-103, at Spectrum Center.

It was a well-fought game, with the Hornets punishing the Knicks with their high-octane pace. Charlotte has now won five consecutive assignments.

After trying to cut each other's heads off during the game, the Knicks and the Hornets were all chummy when the final buzzer sounded, displaying sportsmanship and brotherhood.

NBA legend Walt Frazier, who called the game for the Knicks, could not help but point out the stark difference in their time, as shown in the video posted by New York Basketball.

“See, folks, when I played, we never did this. These guys from AAU ball, they grew up with each other. But when we played it was like, ‘Hey, nah, we're not doing that,'” said Frazier.

“Remember (Pat) Riley, he didn't want his guys helping guys up and doing that fraternizing. But these guys are different today.”

Clyde: "See folks when I played we never did this…it was like hey naw we not doing that" Breen: "Those days are long gone. There's hugs abound" Clyde: "Remember Riley tried…he didn't want his guys helping guys up and doing that fraternizing 😆 These guys are different today" pic.twitter.com/2yFdxd1lz3 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 27, 2026

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Riley coached the Knicks from 1991 to 1995 and instilled an old-school culture.

It's worth noting that the Hornets had an ugly brawl with the Detroit Pistons last month.

Some might view Frazier's comments as an old-man-shouting-at-the-cloud moment, but he was simply stating an observation. After all, the Hall of Fame guard has been around the game for decades now, and he has witnessed how the NBA has evolved.

Frazier helped New York win two titles in 1970 and 1973. The team has yet to reclaim the crown since then.

The Knicks have a good chance to do so this season, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges leading the charge.

The H0rnets, meanwhile, are on track to end their nine-year drought in the playoffs.