It's now cool to be a fan of the Charlotte Hornets. As they say, winning changes everything.

These days, all the Hornets do is win, win, win, win, win. They are on a five-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks, 114-103, at Spectrum Center on Thursday.

Charlotte snapped New York's seven-game winning streak and improved to 39-34, tied with the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brandon Miller touted their pace and ability to “control the controlables” after beating the Knicks. He also made sure to give credit to the fans for firing them up.

“I gotta give another shoutout to the home crowd. I've never heard a New York game like this where Charlotte fans are cheering louder than the New York fans. So I applaud them,” said Miller in the video posted by ESPN's Ashley Stroehlein.

Brandon Miller on the home crowd at Spectrum Center tonight: “I gotta give another shoutout to the home crowd. I've never heard a New York game like this where Charlotte fans are cheering louder than the New York fans. So I applaud them.” pic.twitter.com/fDjtHExT6q — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 27, 2026

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In previous years, the Hornets often had low game attendance due to the team's losing seasons.

This season, they set a new record for most sellouts at Spectrum Center and have seen a 7% increase in game attendance, according to a report from Axios' Ashley Mahoney.

With Miller, LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate leading the attack, the Hornets have impressed all season. The addition of Coby White at the trade deadline has helped push them to another level. White even issued a “dangerous” declaration amid their surge.

They are on track to return to the playoffs for the first time after nine years, ending the NBA's longest active drought.

The buzz is real in Charlotte.