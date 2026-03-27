Kon Knueppel put together an incredible rookie stat line that replicated Jason Kidd following the Charlotte Hornets' 114-103 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Knueppel is going through an astounding rookie campaign, making a solid case for the Rookie of the Year Award. His performances this season have been impressive to the point that he has elevated Charlotte to the mix of playoff contention.

He kept that momentum going with his showing in Charlotte's latest game against New York. Throughout 37 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

He achieved NBA rookie history with this performance, per StatMuse. With his scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and 3-point shooting efforts, he became the first rookie since Kidd to reach those numbers in a game.

Kon Knueppel vs NYK: 26 PTS

11 REB

8 AST

6 3P The first rookie since Kidd to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/5kUxb3KxWn — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2026

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Knicks

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Kon Knueppel continues to stack up his case as a potential finalist for the Rookie of the Year race. His performance in the Hornets' convincing win over the playoff-contending Knicks squad was the cherry on top.

Five players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the win, including Knueppel. LaMelo Ball delivered a solid performance of 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. He shot 7-of-17 overall, including 4-of-9 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Brandon Miller came next with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Miles Bridges and Coby White scored 17 points each.

Charlotte improved to a 39-34 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Hornets will look forward to their next matchup at home. They host the 76ers as tip-off will take place on March 28 at 6 p.m. ET.