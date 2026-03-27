LaMelo Ball's driving skills are nowhere near as good as his basketball skills, as he's been seen in viral videos making questionable decisions behind the wheel in traffic. That topic was part of an interview with Charlotte Hornets teammate Moussa Diabate, who hit Ball with a hilarious stray.

While guest appearing on the “Zach Lowe Show” with NBA Insider Zach Lowe, Diabate was asked if he's ever been a passenger with Ball driving. The 24-year-old center proclaimed he hasn't, and never plans to be.

“Hell naw,” said Diabate when asked if he's ever been in a car driven by Ball. “Never will. Nah, it's cool though. I mean, I don't know, he had that one incident that happened. But yeah, nah. I haven't [ridden in Ball's car].”

🎙️ Moussa Diabate on whether he's ever been in a car driven by LaMelo Ball: "Hell nah, never will." 😂 pic.twitter.com/7pucCoQWJm — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) March 26, 2026

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Ball, who is 24 years old, was involved in a car accident back in February, where his camouflage-colored, custom-made Hummer crashed into the front of another vehicle in Uptown Charlotte. Nobody was hurt in the accident, and LaMelo Ball immediately played in the Hornets' next game on February 19, which ended in a 105-101 loss to the Houston Rockets.

While the six-year veteran guard may want to consider improving his driving skills, the Hornets are trying to make a serious push to clinch a spot in the playoffs. After Thursday's contest against the New York Knicks, Charlotte will only have nine more games remaining on the regular season schedule.

The Hornets are right in the thick of the race for the play-in tournament, and could flat out clinch a postseason spot depending on how the final stretch of the regular season plays out. The club may have to lean on LaMelo Ball, who is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season, in the next few games.