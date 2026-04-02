The Phoenix Suns visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Mark Williams' status has been upgraded on the injury report. Williams is dealing with a foot injury, for which Suns head coach Jordan Ott gave an encouraging update. Here's everything we know about Mark Williams' injury and his playing status vs. the Hornets.

Mark Williams' injury status vs. Hornets

Given Mark Williams has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report after missing the past month, the assumption is he will be suiting up against his former squad. Williams has been a fixture on the injury report these days. His last appearance was when he finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and one steal in a 114-103 win against the Kings.

With an opportunity to face his former team, Williams' return against a competitive Hornets squad is a fitting return. The Hornets traded Williams to the Suns for the 29th pick in last year's draft, which was used on Liam McNeely. This came after a failed deal with the Lakers at last year's trade deadline, where Williams was sent to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and two future first-round picks.

Williams has averaged 11.6 points on 63.3% shooting and 8.1 rebounds in 56 games this season. The Suns will look to bounce back from a 115-111 loss to the Magic on Tuesday. With six games left in the regular season, the Suns are 42-34, which is seventh in the Western Conference standings.

As for the question of whether Mark Williams is playing tonight versus the Hornets, the answer is most likely.

Suns injury report

Amir Coffey — Out — Left ankle; sprain

Haywood Highsmith — Right knee; injury management

Mark Williams — Questionable — Left foot, third metatarsal; stress reaction

Hornets injury report

PJ Hall — Out — Right ankle; soreness