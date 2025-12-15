The New Orleans Saints (4-10) may be out of the playoff picture, but late in the season, clarity at quarterback has become their most important objective. On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (7-7), rookie quarterback Tyler Shough delivered another performance that suggested the Saints may have found something worth building around.

Head coach Kellen Moore repeatedly emphasized that poise afterward. Discussing Shough’s execution on the final two drives, also highlighted Shough’s calm demeanor when the Panthers brought pressure late.

“Just a phenomenal performance. When your best is needed, he showed up,” said Moore in the post-game press conference. “Obviously, he made some big-time plays. From a pass-game perspective on the last couple of drives, I thought our receivers were dialed in. [Devaughn] Vele goes down, and Kevin [Austin Jr.] pops in there and makes some plays. I thought it was big time…I think, just his steadiness. His steadiness is really special. I think it's really important when you play quarterback in this league. There are a lot of hard downs.”

Shough’s night nearly took a disastrous turn late in the game when he absorbed a knee to the hip on a fourth-down play. The signal caller was escorted to the medical blue tent, raising immediate concern inside the Caesars Superdome.

After evaluation, however, Shough emerged with his helmet in hand and was cleared to return. What followed became the defining stretch of his young NFL career.

Article Continues Below

Shough led back-to-back scoring drives to erase a deficit and secure a 20-17 comeback win over the Panthers, capping the night by setting up kicker Charlie Smyth for a 47-yard game-winning field goal with just two seconds remaining.

The Saints covered 62 yards in 51 seconds on their final possession, a sequence that highlighted Shough’s composure under pressure.

The box score supported Moore’s assessment as Shough finished 24-of-32 for 272 yards and a touchdown, efficiently moving the offense while avoiding mistakes in high-leverage moments.

After back-to-back wins over division rivals, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week prior, Shough is giving New Orleans something meaningful to evaluate. With the season winding down, the Saints may not be chasing standings, but they are chasing answers, and Shough continues to provide them.