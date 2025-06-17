The Memphis Grizzlies had no reason to wait for the NBA Finals to wrap up before making a significant offseason move. Getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four first-rounders plus a swap option from the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane was too good of an offer to pass up. There are plenty of reasons to believe EVP/GM Zach Kleiman is not done shaking up the roster as well. Leveraging Jarrett Allen away from the Cleveland Cavaliers might be the low-key move that elevates the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. pairing.

Jarrett Allen's 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks/steals per game in 2024-25 make him a near-perfect complement to the current core. An elite rim protector and lob threat for Morant, Allen would also help Jackson Jr. significantly in the rebounding department. With the oft-injured Zach Edey showing promise but not quite ready to log the majority of frontcourt minutes in the postseason, the restocked Grizzlies could do worse than call the Cavaliers about a potential trade.

Why Cavaliers cash in

The Cavaliers’ situation makes Allen a realistic trade target. Fresh off a huge NBA Playoffs disappointment, the top-seeded Cavaliers have Evan Mobley entrenched as their center of the future. The fit between Allen (0/5 3PA last season) and Evan Mobley, both non-shooting bigs, has been questioned due to limited offensive spacing. Koby Altman should be open to moving Allen for a money-saving package headlined by rotational depth insurance, potential, and multiple picks.

Cavaliers receive: Brandon Clarke/Cole Anthony, GG Jackson, three first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029), two pick swaps (2026, 2028)

Brandon Clarke/Cole Anthony, GG Jackson, three first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029), two pick swaps (2026, 2028) Grizzlies receive: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland has been building towards this moment. A 64-win season masked a looming financial crisis: They are $12.8 million over the second tax apron currently and looking at a $97 million tax bill, per Spotrac. Trading Allen’s $20 million salary would put Cleveland approximately $5 million below the second apron, avoiding a projected $24 million tax hit, if they bring only a minimum contract back.

There are also numerous three-team scenarios at play. The following lifts the Grizzlies' win total by a handful of games according to ESPN's Trade Machine. Kleiman would have a straightforward sales pitch as the championship-seeking Cavaliers and lottery-bound Portland Trail Blazers would both have room to maneuver and clear directions after this hypothetical.

Cavaliers receive: DeAndre Ayton, Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson, two first-round picks (2028, 2030), one swap (2027), future second-round pick

DeAndre Ayton, Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson, two first-round picks (2028, 2030), one swap (2027), future second-round pick Grizzlies receive: Jarrett Allen, Deni Avdija, Jayon Tyson (waived), future second-round picks

Jarrett Allen, Deni Avdija, Jayon Tyson (waived), future second-round picks Trail Blazers receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaac Okoro, John Konchar, 16th overall (2025), 2026 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap

Despite signing a contract extension in 2024, Allen’s deal was structured to be enticing as a trade piece. This deal allows the Cavaliers to work the margins around Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley using Ayton's contract and draft picks. Portland pushes the reset button, flipping the spare parts at the trade deadline. The Grizzlies should be asking about the price immediately. That 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft loses significant value as soon.

Why Grizzlies add Jarrett Allen

Tuomas Iisalo is known for a quick, slash-and-dash, guard-heavy offense that frees frontcourt options for easy looks. However, the departures of Steven Adams and Zach Randolph left a void in a city that appreciates a Grit-and-Grind defense. While Zach Edey, the 9th overall pick in 2024, has shown potential with 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the 2024-2025 season, his inexperience was evident in high-stakes moments.

The new-look, under-construction Grizzlies still need a reliable, proven center to compete in the loaded Western Conference. Allen’s relatively cheap rim protection (0.9 BPG) would allow Jackson Jr. to roam as a weak-side defender. Opponents shot just 56.7% within six feet of the rim against Allen last season, fifth best among centers.

Forget Kevin Durant's expiring contract or Lauri Markkanen's almost $200 million albatross. More than any other potential All-Star in the rumor mill, Jarrett Allen would transform Memphis from a play-in tier team to a top-four seed for several years. Allen’s roll gravity (71.2% RimFGA) would create lanes for Morant, who thrives with vertical threats. Edey could then dominate second units, preserving his development path without starter pressure.

Against bigger teams (e.g., Minnesota, Denver), Allen and Edey could share minutes as a twin-towers duo, leveraging Allen’s mobility to cover Edey’s defensive limitations. Edey played 21.5 minutes per game as a rookie. Allen’s arrival would reduce his workload but not his role. The 7-foot-4 phenom could still play 18-22 minutes as a high-impact reserve, mirroring Cleveland’s successful Mobley-Allen pairing.

Jarrett Allen's rebounding and defense patch fatal flaws, while Cleveland’s financial desperation creates a rare buy-low opportunity. With a strategic fit that aligns with their core, the Grizzlies must call the Cavaliers to explore a trade. This move could solidify their frontcourt, boost their playoff prospects, and signal their intent to compete at the highest level next season. That is the bare minimum required to convince Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to sign contract extensions with Memphis this summer.