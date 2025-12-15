The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) added a highly unusual entry to their record books with an ugly 18-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Lumen Field in Week 15. It may seem like a routine win, but it was anything but ordinary. Seattle pulled it off without scoring a single offensive touchdown, just the fourth time in franchise history they’ve won a game without finding the end zone (h/t Seattle Times Tim Booth).

It was kicker Jason Myers who carried the Seahawks on his back, converting a franchise-record six field goals. Myers connected from 30, 32, 46, 47, 52, and 56 yards, with the final kick coming with 18 seconds remaining to clinch the win. He became the first kicker in team history to make six field goals in a single game. Myers has now converted 24 of his last 25 attempts in the past seven games and is 13-of-14 on kicks from 40 yards or longer during that stretch. His only miss was a 61-yard attempt in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle got the job done, but the offense is starting to feel like a real concern. The Seahawks produced just 80 total yards and six points in the first half, continuing a trend of slow starts. It was the third consecutive game in which Seattle scored only six first-half points. Over the past five games, the offense has generated just one first-half touchdown — a 63-yard strike from quarterback Sam Darnold to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and that too against the struggling 2-12 Tennessee Titans.

The rushing attack, which entered Sunday having averaged 140.2 yards per game over the previous five contests, produced a season-low 49 yards on 22 carries. Zach Charbonnet managed 31 yards on eight attempts, while Kenneth Walker III gained 17 yards on nine carries. The Seahawks did not record a run longer than eight yards against an Indianapolis defense that entered the game allowing the third-fewest yards per carry in the league.

Article Continues Below

Darnold finished 22-of-36 for 271 yards and led his third game-winning drive of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba paced the passing game with seven receptions for 113 yards, including a crucial 39-yard catch that set up Myers’ fifth field goal and gave Seattle its first lead at 15-13. Rashid Shaheed also played a pivotal role, returning a late kickoff 28 yards and catching multiple passes on the final drive to position the Seahawks for the winning kick.

The Colts, now 8-6, turned to 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Rivers’ eight-yard touchdown to Josh Downs gave Indianapolis a 13-3 lead, and Blake Grupe added a 60-yard field goal with 47 seconds left to put Indianapolis ahead 16-15. The game ended in style for Seattle when Coby Bryant intercepted Rivers on the final play.

With the victory, the Seahawks sit tied with the Rams at the top of the NFC West. The two teams will square off on Thursday in a short week.